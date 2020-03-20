A place for remembering loved ones. A space for sharing memories.

Eric John Sander

Eric J. Sander, 72, of Fishers, Indiana, passed away peacefully March 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Eric...

Eric John Sander

1947 - 2020

Published on March 20, 2020
Recent Obituaries

CJ Hillenbrand Freemond CJ Hillenbrand Freemond

Clarajohn Hillenbrand Freemond, 86, of Boynton Beach, Florida, and St. Leon, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 9,...

CJ Freemond

1933 - 2020

Published on March 24, 2020
Regina Hoff Regina Hoff

Regina Ann Fehlinger Hoff, 83, of Brookville died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at ElmCroft of Fairborn, Ohio
Regina was...

Regina Hoff

Published on March 23, 2020

Eunice F. Miller, age 84 of Batesville, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home. Born November 5, 1935, in Franklin...

Eunice Miller

1935 - 2020

Published on March 23, 2020

Jane C. Fullenkamp, age 80 of Oldenburg, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home. Born July 20, 1939, in...

Jane Fullenkamp

1939 - 2020

Published on March 23, 2020
Bertha Mae Ernstes Bertha Mae Ernstes

Bertha Mae Ernstes, age 85 of Morris, formerly of New Point, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her...

Bertha Ernstes

1934 - 2020

Published on March 19, 2020

Charles A. Sidell, age 91 of Batesville, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home.
Born July 21, 1928, in...

Charles Sidell

1928 - 2020

Published on March 18, 2020
Ruthann Smith Ruthann Smith

Ruthann Smith, 67 of Greensburg, passed away on March 9, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Ruthann was at MD Anderson in...

Ruthann Smith

1952 - 2020

Published on March 16, 2020
John W. Kuntz John W. Kuntz

John William Kuntz, 66, of Sunman, Indiana, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, on his beloved land, which had sustained...

John Kuntz

1953 - 2020

Published on March 11, 2020
Dorothy L. Cameron Dorothy L. Cameron

Dorothy L. Cameron, age 87, peacefully passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home in Columbus, Ohio.
The...

Dorothy Cameron

1932 - 2020

Published on March 9, 2020

Jeffrey Thomas Grieshop, age 64, of Batesville, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home. Born November 4, 1955, in...

Jeffrey Grieshop

1955 - 2020

Published on March 6, 2020

Elmer J. Siefert, age 91 of Oldenburg, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Andrews Health Campus. Born July 18,...

Elmer Siefert

1928 - 2020

Published on March 4, 2020
Recent Condolences

Eric Sander

Pam , I’m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.

Charles Sidell

Charlie and Edna were always kind and loving parents to Joe, Bon, Randy, Larry and Peg. I always appreciated how they welcomed me into their...

Jane Fullenkamp

Sharon and I are sorry to hear of Jane's passing. She and Eddie were one of the treasured "Hill People" that welcomed us to share life on the hill...

Eunice Miller

Very sorry for your loss, Eunice was a great & kind person. God Bless.

John Kuntz

Dear Katie, You and your family have my deepest sympathies. I hope your memories will sustain you and bring you some comfort. Love, Laurie

Ruthann Smith

Our thoughts and prayers are with Daryl and the family at this time. It is our hope that all the memories of the good times will give you comfort....

